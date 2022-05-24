GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
#MCAtDavos: Karnataka CM on EV manufacturing, investments in renewables, defence & more
Moneycontrol News
May 24, 2022 / 10:34 AM IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai tells Moneycontrol, the state is in fast-forward mode when it comes to EV tech. Also, hear out what makes Bengaluru the R&D capital of a number of EV startups
