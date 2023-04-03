 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Explains: What’s behind the OPEC+ supply cut that may lift oil prices to $100 per barrel?

Shubhangi Mathur
Apr 03, 2023 / 05:12 PM IST

A surprise supply cut by the oil cartel comes amid the banking crisis and after it had assured to maintain oil production.

In its last meeting, OPEC made no recommendations to change the production policy of the group.

Oil prices rose on April 3 after the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC+, announced a surprise supply cut of around 1.16 million barrels per day (bpd).

The supply cut by the oil cartel comes after the oil exporting countries had assured to maintain production for balance in the market.

In this explainer, Moneycontrol looks deeply at OPEC’s announcement and brings details of its impact on prices.

What is the surprise crude oil supply cut by OPEC+?