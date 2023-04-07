 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Explains | What is RBI's central portal to track unclaimed deposits?

Harsh Kumar
Apr 07, 2023 / 04:32 PM IST

The portal will be ready in three or four months and help depositors or beneficiaries to get back unclaimed deposits, the RBI has said .

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das on April 6 announced a centralised web portal for the public to search unclaimed deposits. This is first such initiative in India.

Unclaimed deposits form a significant chunk in India’s banking system. According to government data, the total amount of unclaimed deposits transferred to the RBI by public sector banks (PSBs) fell to Rs 35,012 crore till February 2023, from Rs 48,262 in March 2022. This is a decline of Rs 13,250 crore in a year.  In this context, the launch of the portal for the public to get information on unclaimed deposits is important.

Here’s an explainer to understand the announcement in detail.

What is RBI's recent announcement about a centralised web portal?