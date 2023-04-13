 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Explains: What do RBI's new draft rules on loan penal charges say?

Jinit Parmar
Apr 13, 2023 / 01:21 PM IST

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das in February said that the central bank will issue draft guidelines for monitoring the penal charges levied by financial entities on consumers on loans

RBI released draft rules on loan penal charges on April 12

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on April 12 released draft rules on penal charges related to loans for banks and other financial institutions (FIs). RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, during the monetary policy announcement in February, had said that these guidelines will be released soon.

The central bank, while releasing the draft rules , releasing the draft rules, observed that many regulated entities (REs) use penal rates of interest over and above the applicable interest rates in case of defaults or non-compliance by the borrower with the terms on which credit facilities were sanctioned.

So what do the new rules mean for FIs? Are there any changes in penal and interest rate charges levied by REs on borrowers? Should a borrower be worried? Here’s an explainer.

First of all, what are the new draft rules about?