English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    RBI Policy: Draft guidelines on levy of penal charges on loans in the works

    To further enhance transparency, reasonableness and consumer protection, RBI will draft guidelines on levying penal charges, RBI governor said.

    Jinit Parmar
    February 08, 2023 / 10:49 AM IST
    The biggest challenge before the RBI in the today's MPC meeting is the anticipated slowdown in economic growth, according to experts.

    The biggest challenge before the RBI in the today's MPC meeting is the anticipated slowdown in economic growth, according to experts.

    Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on February 8 said the central bank will issue draft guidelines for monitoring the penal charges levied by financial entities on consumers on loans.

    “At present, regulated entities of the RBI are required to have a policy for levy of penal interest on advances. The regulated entities follow divergent practices on levying certain charges. In certain cases, these charges are found excessive,” Das said while announcing the monetary policy.

    The RServe Bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) hiked the key policy rate by 25 bps to 6.5 percent to support economic growth.

    The move on the penal charges is intended to enhance transparency, reasonableness and consumer protection, Das said, adding that draft guidelines on the levy of penal charges will seek comments from stakeholders.