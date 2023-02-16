 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Explains | What are online payment aggregators and other questions answered

Manish M. Suvarna
Feb 16, 2023 / 12:53 PM IST

The RBI has granted in-principle authorisation to 32 entities to operate as online payment aggregators

The Reserve Bank of India said on February 15 that 32 existing payment aggregators have been granted in-principle authorisation to operate as online payment aggregators. That apart, applications from 18 existing payment aggregators are under assessment and those from four have been returned.

Here is an explainer:  

What are online payment aggregators?

Online payment aggregators are entities that enable e-commerce sites and merchants to accept various payment instruments from customers.