MC Explains: OPEC+ decides to keep oil production unchanged amid sanctions on Russian oil. What can this mean for India?

Shubhangi Mathur
Dec 05, 2022 / 09:32 PM IST

Earlier, the group had agreed to reduce oil production by 2 million barrels per day from November 2022 until the end of 2023.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, commonly known as OPEC+, decided on December 4 to keep its oil production unchanged, just two days after the Group of Seven (G7) nations agreed on a price cap on Russian oil.

The decision by OPEC+ has added to volatility in the market, which has seen high uncertainty due to the imposition of sanctions and price caps on exports of Russian oil by the European Union (EU) and the G7 countries.
This explainer looks at the OPEC+ decision and other factors that will guide crude movement, going ahead.

What has OPEC+ said?

The group of oil-producing nations has agreed to reduce oil production by 2 million barrels of oil per day (mnbopd), which is its existing policy, from November 2022 until the end of 2023.

To support the price of crude oil, it was earlier expected that OPEC+ might further cut oil production.