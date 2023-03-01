 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Explainer | The expanding use cases of India’s homegrown Unified Payments System

Bhavya Dilipkumar
Mar 01, 2023 / 07:37 AM IST

Innovation within UPI vis-à-vis GST, interoperability with the central bank digital currency, income tax breaks and cashbacks for digital payments are some other proposals that could give UPI a big push.

What is UPI Lite?

In calendar year 2022, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) processed over 74 billion transactions worth Rs 125.94 trillion, while in 2021, the platform processed over 38 billion transactions worth Rs 71.54 trillion. That’s a growth of 90 percent in volume terms, and 76 percent in value, showed data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

India’s homegrown UPI is leapfrogging to create multiple use cases and there’s been a lot of buzz around its diversification in the last few weeks. Just a week ago, India kicked off its first cross-border real-time payment systems connectivity with UPI. Here’s an explainer of how UPI’s use cases have diversified and evolved in recent times:

UPI Lite

At the beginning of 2022, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) launched the concept of UPI Lite with the aim of making easier the digital payments experience for users.
The feature allows users to initiate low-value transactions directly from a digital wallet without entering their UPI PIN. In 2023, Paytm was the firm payments firm to incorporate this feature option on its platform.