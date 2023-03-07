 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Masayoshi Son in Delhi today for Oyo’s Ritesh Agarwal’s wedding, likely to meet leaders of Softbank-backed start-ups

Moneycontrol News
Mar 07, 2023 / 10:30 AM IST

The billionaire investor has invited start-up CEOs and Founders who have received SoftBank funds for a meeting during his short visit on March 7, reports have said. He will not be meeting PM Narendra Modi, as was speculated

File image of SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son

Masayoshi Son has invited CEOs and founders from start-ups with his SoftBank investments for a meet-up during his day-long visit to New Delhi on March 7.

Son is expected to fly in by private jet at 11 am to attend Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal’s wedding ceremony at the Taj Palace and leave by 7 pm, Business Standard has reported. The ceremony is expected to see a heavy presence of corporate as well as political leaders.

Son will likely meet FirstCry CEO Supam Maheshwari, Flipkart’s CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal, OfBusiness founders Asish Mohapatra and Ruchi Kalra, Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal, and Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, sources told Business Standard.

The report added that participants are unconfirmed as the meeting was not planned. The 65-year-old Son will restrict his movements to the reception venue and follow strict COVID-19 protocol, sources said. A bio bubble is being created for Son, and those who meet him must undergo RT-PCR tests. The billionaire has increasingly preferred Zoom calls instead of in-person meetings.