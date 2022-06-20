Maruti Suzuki to roll out new version of Brezza this month end as competition among compact SUVs hots up

Maruti Suzuki on Monday said a new version of its popular compact SUV model Brezza will launch on 30 June and customers can book with a token amount of Rs 11,000 starting today.

Once the 'highest-selling' compact SUV in India, Brezza now faces tough competition from models in the same category such as Nexon, Venue and Sonet. This makes the launch of the new Brezza crucial for Maruti.

Apart from a face-lift, the new model comes with features such as an electric sunroof, new six-speed torque converter automatic transmission, paddle shifters, and electronic stability programme (ESP). The teaser image also reveals the twin L-shaped design of the LED DRLs. With these features in mind, the car has been given the tagline of 'Hot & Techy'.

The carmaker has revealed that the compact SUV will get six airbags along with ESP. There might also be the hill hold assist and tyre pressure monitoring system. The all-new Brezza is also likely to be equipped with an updated touchscreen infotainment system and will include a 360-degree camera, Head-Up Display, twin-dial instrument cluster, rear AC vents, new-gen telematics and more.

According to Indian automobile news website Indiacarnews, with all updates, the new 2022 Maruti Brezza is likely to undergo a price hike of up to Rs 40,000 – 50,000. Currently, it comes in the range of Rs 7.84 lakh – 11.49 lakh.