 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai lead rise in car sales in April, overcome chip shortages

Avishek Banerjee
May 01, 2023 / 06:43 PM IST

Wholesale dispatches of passenger vehicles remained at healthy levels in April even amid concerns over moderation in demand on account of the rise in the cost of ownership, ICRA said.

Even as production levels remained at healthy levels, they continue to be impacted to an extent by a shortage of electronic components. Representation (Credit: Pixabay)

Car sales in India rose last month, sustaining the momentum of growth in the first three months of the calendar year on the back of new models and reduced waiting periods.

Maruti Suzuki India reported a 7 percent increase in despatches to dealers at 160,529 units in April from a year earlier. Domestic sales rose 9 percent to 143,558 units last month as against 132,248 units in April 2022, the country’s largest automobile company said.

“The shortage of electronic components had some impact on the production of vehicles. The company took all possible measures to minimise the impact,” Maruti Suzuki said in a statement on May 1.

Hyundai Motor India said total sales increased 3.5 percent to 58,201 vehicles in April. The South Korean carmaker’s domestic wholesale despatches went up by 13 percent to 49,701 units last month from 44,001 units in the year-ago period.