 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Maruti Suzuki drives in compact SUV Fronx at Rs 7.46 lakh

PTI
Apr 24, 2023 / 01:33 PM IST

The model comes with 1.2-litre petrol and 1-litre turbo boosterjet engine options.

Maruti Suzuki drives in compact SUV Fronx at Rs 7.46 lakh

Maruti Suzuki India on Monday launched its new compact SUV Fronx in the country priced between Rs 7.46 lakh and Rs 13.13 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The model comes with 1.2-litre petrol and 1-litre turbo boosterjet engine options.

The 1.2 litre trims, which come mated with manual and automated gear shift (AGS) transmissions, are priced between Rs 7.46 lakh and Rs 9.27 lakh.

The manual and automatic variants powered by 1 litre turbo boosterjet engine are tagged between Rs 9.72 lakh and Rs 13.13 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).