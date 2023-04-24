Maruti Suzuki drives in compact SUV Fronx at Rs 7.46 lakh

Maruti Suzuki India on Monday launched its new compact SUV Fronx in the country priced between Rs 7.46 lakh and Rs 13.13 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The model comes with 1.2-litre petrol and 1-litre turbo boosterjet engine options.

The 1.2 litre trims, which come mated with manual and automated gear shift (AGS) transmissions, are priced between Rs 7.46 lakh and Rs 9.27 lakh.

The manual and automatic variants powered by 1 litre turbo boosterjet engine are tagged between Rs 9.72 lakh and Rs 13.13 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

MSI had globally unveiled the Fronx at the Auto Expo earlier this year. In a statement, Maruti Suzuki India Managing Director & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said the automaker takes pride in being at the forefront of understanding the diverse needs of customers and industry trends. Related stories Thyssenkrupp CEO Martina Merz to quit, in blow to shares

India to remain unaffected by Pakistan’s purchase of Russian oil: Experts

Walt Disney Co to begin second wave of layoffs, cutting several thousand jobs: Sources "Our success with the Brezza, which created a new compact SUV landscape in the country, is a testament to this commitment. With the rapid shift in customer preferences towards SUVs, we identified the onset of a new sub-segment in the industry. "The launch of FRONX is a part of our new approach towards pioneering the growth of this segment," he added. Introduced at a competitive pricing, the Fronx will pave the way towards strengthening the company's SUV portfolio along with Grand Vitara, Brezza, and the upcoming Jimny, Takeuchi noted. The 1.2-litre trims with five-speed manual transmission offers a fuel efficiency of 21.79 km per litre, while the five-speed AGS variants return a fuel efficiency of 22.89 km per litre, the company said. Similarly, the five-speed manual trims of 1 litre engine trims offer a fuel efficiency of 21.5 km per litre and the six-speed automatic variants return a fuel efficiency of 20.01 km per litre, it added. Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said the model is born from the idea of addressing changing customer demands. "We are confident that the Fronx will enamour customers with its new-age appeal and help us achieve leadership in the SUV segment in the country," he added. The auto major said the model can also be owned via Maruti Suzuki Subscribe at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee starting from Rs 17,378.

PTI