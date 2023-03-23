 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Yes, no, maybe: The three key messages Powell delivered to investors

Abhishek Mukherjee
Mar 23, 2023 / 04:57 PM IST

If Jerome Powell was a character in the Mahabharata, he surely would have been Arjun – laser-focused on hitting his target.

Despite faint hopes of the ongoing banking sector upheaval forcing the Fed to consider its unprecedented monetary tightening, Powell was ruthless in nipping any such thoughts in the bud.

Forget fintech, enterprise software or blockchain applications. The fastest growing cottage industry currently is guessing the Federal Reserve’s next move and combing through its policy pronouncements for further cues.

After days of heightened speculation over the rate hike trajectory in the backdrop of the US banking crisis, Fed Chair Jerome Powell delivered his ninth straight interest rate increase while reiterating that the banking industry is “sound and resilient”.

Depositors may take heart from his soothing words. But what about investors around the world?

They will have to fall back on three signals – yes, no and maybe.