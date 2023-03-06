 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
World’s riskiest markets stumble into crisis with dollars scarce

Mar 06, 2023 / 03:46 PM IST

In some of the world’s most vulnerable developing nations, the situations on the ground are dire.

Shortages of dollars are crimping access to everything from raw materials to medicine. (Image: Bloomberg)

Hospitals delaying surgery in Sri Lanka. International flights suspended in Nigeria. Car factories shuttered in Pakistan.

In some of the world’s most vulnerable developing nations, the situations on the ground are dire. Shortages of dollars are crimping access to everything from raw materials to medicine. Meanwhile governments are struggling with their debts as they chase rescue packages from the International Monetary Fund.

It’s forcing a rethink of the bullish emerging-market consensus that swept Wall Street just a few months ago. Granted, few expected the challenges facing certain frontier economies to be remedied this year, but pain has deepened alongside a rebound in the greenback.

While trouble at the fringes of the developing world is unlikely to drag down the asset class as a whole, some say it will force money managers to be increasingly tactical in their investment allocations in the months to come.