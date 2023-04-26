 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Why investors gave a thumbs down to Ipca Labs’ Unichem acquisition?

Vaibhavi Ranjan
Apr 26, 2023 / 05:02 PM IST

Analysts believe Ipca Labs would have been better-placed had they committed this growth capital to secularly growing within the India market.

Pharmaceutical company, Ipca Laboratories announced plans to acquire a stake of up to 60 percent in Unichem Laboratories on Monday. However, the deal, aimed at providing Ipca a point of re-entry into the US market, has failed to evoke confidence among investors, going by the slump in the company’s stock price.

Several concerns emanated from the acquisition deal put in place by Ipca, including an unfavourable risk-reward balance, which prompted investors to dump the stock. Consequently, shares of Ipca Labs nosedived around 16 percent in two sessions to slip to its lowest level in 52 weeks on April 26.

The drugmaker plans to acquire a 33.38 percent stake in Unichem Labs at Rs 400 per share, aggregating to around Rs 1,034.06 crore. An additional stake of up to 26 percent will also be bought through an open offer priced at Rs 440 per share. The price that Ipca is set to pay for this acquisition, valued at 2.4x TTM (Trailing 12-month) FY23 sales, is the major point of contention among stakeholders and analysts alike.

Paying a heavy price