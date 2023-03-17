 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Why Adrian Mowat is not gung-ho on Indian financials now

Nandita Khemka
Mar 17, 2023 / 03:19 PM IST

It's quite tough to see Indian financials bucking the trend when there's a broader concern about global financials, says Adrian Mowat, Chief Asian and Emerging Markets Equity Strategist. The sizzling rally in the previous year has lost steam and it hasn’t been all hunky-dory for banking stocks in 2023.

Mowat thinks the situation is still such where the volatility around these stocks is extremely high and is very difficult for a long term investor to analyse the share price trend.

Indian banks were on a roll in 2022. Both private and public sector banks were the cynosure of the markets as they emerged as the star performers last year. The cherry on the cake was the stellar performance by both private and public sector lenders in the third quarter.  It was a blissful quarter marked by stellar profit growth, healthy asset quality and record margins.

However, the sizzling rally of the previous year has lost steam and it hasn’t been all hunky dory for banking stocks in 2023. Even though market experts swear by banking as a theme for long-term portfolios, there is no denying the fact that the deep undervaluation in the sector has been bridged and stocks no longer look cheap.

Indian financials bucking the trend

Not surprising then that Adrian Mowat, Chief Asian and Emerging Markets Equity Strategist, is not batting for Indian financials at the current juncture, even though he admits that they are bucking the trend at a time when there's a broader concern about global financials. Mowat, a veteran equity strategist for emerging markets particularly India, was speaking with Moneycontrol’s N Mahalakshmi.