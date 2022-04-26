 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold, silver & palladium prices cool off ahead of Akshay Tritiya; Right time to invest?

Moneycontrol News
Apr 26, 2022 / 01:37 PM IST

Prices of preciuos metals like gold, silver and palladium drop before Akshaya Tritya. Watch Manisha Gupta and Karunya Rao discuss the impact of prices dropping of these metals dropping and whether you should invest in them or not.

first published: Apr 26, 2022 12:48 pm
