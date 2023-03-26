 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Warren Buffett's 5 eternal rules to weather a recession: A guide for investors in 2023

Shivam Shukla
Mar 26, 2023 / 01:43 PM IST

Recent data on the global economy, inflation and impending recession supports Warren Buffett's eternal words of investing wisdom.

Warren Buffett, one of the most successful investors in the world, has over the years provided valuable insights for investors on how to weather a recession. As the market remains volatile and unpredictable, it is worth taking note of some of his eternal words of wisdom.

Here are 5 key rules for investors to always take into consideration while investing:

1.      Invest in Productive Assets: Buffett recommends investing in productive assets such as real estate, businesses that produce goods or services, and farmland. These assets generate cash flow, which can be reinvested or used for other purposes such as paying dividends. Investing in productive assets generates a reliable source of income that is not dependent on market performance. "Productive assets such as farms, real estate and, yes, business ownership produce wealth lots of it. Most owners of such properties will be rewarded. All that's required is the passage of time, an inner calm, ample diversification and a minimization of transactions and fees," he discussed in the 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Berkshire Hathaway shareholders.

2.      Focus on Long-Term Investments: Buffett advises investors to focus on the long-term and avoid short-term thinking. He believes that the stock market will continue to go up over time, and investors who hold onto their investments for the long haul will be rewarded. To elaborate on the same point, he has even stated that one should "only buy something that you'd be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years."