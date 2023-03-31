 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Reuters
Mar 31, 2023 / 07:15 AM IST

Wall Street gains with tech shares; regional banks fall

U.S. stocks rose on Thursday as technology-related shares extended their recent strong run, while regional U.S. bank shares fell as the Biden administration proposed stronger measures to help reduce risk.

The S&P 500 technology index (.SPLRCT) was up 1.1% and gave the S&P 500 its biggest boost, while the Philadelphia semiconductor index (.SOX) hit its highest level in nearly a year. Wednesday's strong gains grew on optimism that a downturn in chip sales has ended.

U.S. regional bank shares fell as the Biden administration called for stricter rules that would strengthen mid-sized banks without having to go to Congress.

The KBW regional bank index (.KRX) ended down 2%, and the S&P 500 financial index (.SPSY) fell 0.3%, the only S&P 500 sector in negative territory on the day.