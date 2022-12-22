 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wall Street ends up with help from Nike, FedEx and consumer sentiment

Reuters
Dec 22, 2022 / 06:44 AM IST

US consumer confidence rose to an eight-month high in December as inflation retreated and the labor market remained strong while 12-month inflation expectations fell to 6.7 percent, the lowest since September 2021

Wall Street's three main stock indices closed higher on Wednesday for their biggest daily gains so far in December with help from upbeat Nike and FedEx quarterly earnings, as well as improving consumer confidence and easing inflation expectations from investors.

Nike Inc shares soared 12 percent after beating profit expectations for its second quarter on strong holiday demand from North American shoppers, while FedEx finished up 3.4 percent and shares in cruise operator Carnival Corp jumped 4.7 percent after posting a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss.

FedEx Corp, which sparked a market selloff in September after pulling financial forecasts, provided financial guidance and announced plans for $1 billion cost cuts.

Also, US consumer confidence rose to an eight-month high in December as inflation retreated and the labor market remained strong while 12-month inflation expectations fell to 6.7 percent, the lowest since September 2021.

"We're seeing a broad rally. It's been helped by upbeat corporate commentary and an improvement in consumer confidence," said Angelo Kourkafas, investment strategist at Edward Jones in St. Louis referring to Nike and FedEx.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 526.74 points, or 1.6 percent, to 33,376.48, the S&P 500 gained 56.82 points, or 1.49 percent, to 3,878.44 and the Nasdaq Composite added 162.26 points, or 1.54 percent, to 10,709.37.