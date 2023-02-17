 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Wall Street ends down sharply as data fuels rate-hike worries

Reuters
Feb 17, 2023 / 06:13 AM IST

A Labor Department report showed the highest rise in producer prices in seven months in January as the cost of energy products surged.

Wall Street ended sharply lower on Thursday after unexpectedly strong inflation data and a drop in weekly jobless claims added to fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates to tame high prices.

A Labor Department report showed the highest rise in producer prices in seven months in January as the cost of energy products surged.

It also showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, offering more evidence that the labor market remains tight.

Thursday's economic data and other reports this week paint a picture of still-stubborn inflation and an economy that remains relatively strong in the face of the Fed's rate hike campaign.