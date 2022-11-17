 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wall Street ends down after Target outlook, Micron supply cut

Reuters
Nov 17, 2022 / 06:11 AM IST

Shares of Target Corp (TGT.N) tumbled 13.1% after the big-box retailer forecast a surprise drop in holiday-quarter sales.

Wall Street's main indexes ended lower on Wednesday as a grim outlook from Target spurred fresh concerns about retailers heading into the crucial holiday season, while semiconductor shares slid after Micron's supply cut.

Retail stocks slumped broadly, including declines of over 8% in shares of Macy's Inc (M.N) and Best Buy Co Inc (BBY.N) and a 7% drop for Foot Locker (FL.N). The S&P 500 consumer discretionary sector (.SPLRCD) shed 1.5%.

Micron Technology (MU.O) shares dropped 6.7% after the company said it would reduce memory chip supply and make more cuts to its capital spending plan. The S&P 500 information technology sector (.SPLRCT) fell 1.4% and the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index (.SOX) sank 4.3%.

“The biggest sector issue is Target’s earnings and what that means for retail and consumer spending in general. I think that has kind of set the tone for the market," said Chuck Carlson, chief executive officer at Horizon Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana.

The Micron news “is certainly causing some tech investors to take some of these short term profits off the table because it still appears like the fundamentals are still not great in the tech space,” Carlson said.