Wall Street dips to lower close as rate hike bets firm, banks jump

Reuters
Apr 15, 2023 / 08:26 AM IST

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 143.22 points, or 0.42%, to 33,886.47; the S&P 500 lost 8.58 points, or 0.21%, at 4,137.64; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 42.81 points, or 0.35%, to 12,123.47.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 9.98 billion shares, compared with the 11.31 billion average over the last 20 trading days.

Wall Street ended lower on Friday as a barrage of mixed economic data appeared to affirm another Federal Reserve interest rate hike, dampening investor enthusiasm after a series of big U.S. bank earnings launched first-quarter reporting season.

All three major U.S. stock indexes ended in the red, but well off session lows. On the heels of Thursday's robust rally, all three major U.S. stock indexes notched weekly gains.

"Today we're taking bit of a breather," said Sal Bruno, chief investment officer at IndexIQ in New York. "After yesterday's sharp move up, the market might have gotten a little ahead of itself."

Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo & Co beat earnings expectations, benefiting from rising interest rates and easing fears of stress in the banking system.