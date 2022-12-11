 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Wall St Week Ahead | US stock rally faces gauntlet of CPI data, Fed meeting

Reuters
Dec 11, 2022 / 07:05 AM IST

Equities’ trajectory in the near future may depend on whether Tuesday’s consumer price index report shows inflation is responding to the most aggressive Fed hiking cycle since the 1980s

A double dose of potentially market-moving U.S. events next week could set the tone for asset prices in the rest of 2022 and beyond, as investors brace for a key inflation report followed by the last Federal Reserve meeting of the year.

The S&P 500’s latest rebound stalled in the past week, as stronger-than-expected economic data fuelled concerns that the Fed will need to keep interest rates higher for longer in its bid to crush inflation, potentially bringing on a recession. The index has bounced about 10% from its October lows but remains down more than 17 percent on the year.

Equities’ trajectory in the near future may depend on whether Tuesday’s consumer price index report shows inflation is responding to the most aggressive Fed hiking cycle since the 1980s. Hotter-than-expected data could bolster fears of more Fed hawkishness, pressuring stocks.

“If CPI comes in north of expectations or even doesn’t decline at all, that is not going to be market-positive," said Tom Hainlin, national investment strategist at US Bank Wealth Management.

CPI reports have been catalysts for outsized swings in markets this year, with the S&P 500 moving an average of around 3 percent in either direction over the past six CPI releases, compared with an average daily move of about 1.2 percent over the same period.

That includes a September 13 inflation release that sparked a 4.3 percent sell-off and a November 10 report showing softer-than-expected inflation that fueled a 5.5 percent rise and helped stocks extend their latest rally. A second helping of benign data could bolster the case for a peak in inflation and buoy equities further.