UTI AMC stake sale key for PNB’s growth, but bank needs more capital

Aparna Iyer
Nov 25, 2022 / 03:07 PM IST

At November 25 market price, PNB’s 15 percent stake in the AMC will be worth about Rs 1,376 crore. Analysts point out that PNB has fallen short of peers when it comes to improvement in asset quality. For the July-September quarter of FY23, the bank reported a net profit of Rs 410 crore, which was lower than Street estimates.

Shares of state-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) surged more than 7 percent, hitting a 52-week high after the lender received the government’s approval (when?) to sell its stake in UTI Asset Management Company Ltd, India’s oldest fund house.

This paves the way for PNB to exit one of its non-core businesses. The bank’s share price hit a 52-week high on Friday.

At November 25 market price, its 15 percent stake will be worth about Rs 1,376 crore.

PNB has expressed its desire to exit non-core businesses such as mutual funds and insurance and pocket investment gains as much as possible.

Given that PNB’s stake is quite large, it is unlikely for the lender to offload it entirely at one go.

The bank had sold 3 percent of its stake in October 2020, when UTI AMC offered its shares to the public. At that time, the fund house’s financial performance didn’t impress the market and PNB could gain only about Rs 180 crore.