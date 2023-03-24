 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

US watchdog cautions against the risks of investing in crypto asset securities

Shivam Shukla
Mar 24, 2023 / 12:08 PM IST

The SEC's warning is a reminder that investing in cryptocurrencies is a high-risk venture, and investors should exercise caution when considering investing in these assets.

The US regulatory agency, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued a warning to investors to be cautious when investing in cryptocurrencies that are securities. According to the SEC, such investments are not subject to the same protections as those offered to traditional investments like stocks and bonds. The SEC warns that the market for crypto asset securities is still largely unregulated and lacks transparency, making it prone to fraud and manipulation.

The SEC's warning comes at a time when the popularity of cryptocurrencies is on the rise, and more investors are considering investing in these assets. Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum have become household names, and their values have soared over the past few years. However, the SEC has noted that many of the investment opportunities in the crypto market are not legitimate, and investors should exercise caution when considering investing in them.

The SEC has also cautioned investors about the risks associated with investing in Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs), which are a common way for crypto companies to raise funds. ICOs involve the creation of a new cryptocurrency, which is sold to investors in exchange for traditional currencies like dollars or euros. The SEC warns that many ICOs may be fraudulent, and investors may end up losing their money.

The SEC's warning is not the first time that regulators have cautioned investors about the risks of investing in cryptocurrencies. In the past, other regulatory agencies like the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) have issued similar warnings. However, the SEC's warning is significant because it specifically focuses on crypto asset securities, which are becoming increasingly popular among investors.