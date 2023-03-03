 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US stocks, dollar power higher on 'slow and steady' rate hopes

Reuters
Mar 03, 2023 / 06:23 AM IST

Wall Street stocks reversed losses to end higher on Thursday, and U.S. government bond yields tempered gains, as investors digested strong economic data and signals of a measured interest rate approach from the Federal Reserve.

U.S. jobless claims numbers fell, while Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said that he favored "slow and steady" quarter-point U.S. rate increases to limit risk to the economy.

That helped Wall Street stocks rebound from an initial decline. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose around 1%, boosted by Salesforce Inc (CRM.N), whose shares jumped about 11.5% after the cloud-based software provider gave an upbeat full-year profit forecast and doubled its share repurchase program.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) both gained around 0.75%, even as Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) fell nearly 6% after the company did not unveil a much-awaited small, affordable electric vehicle.