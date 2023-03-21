Uno Minda: Stock opens higher following news of JV-entities' buyout

Uno Minda opened 2.5 percent higher on March 21 from its previous day close following news of it buying its JV partner Kosei’s stake in Kosei Minda Aluminum (KMA) and Kosei Minda Mould (KMM).

KMA develops, manufactures and sells aluminium alloy wheels and does precision aluminium die-casting of parts for OEMs. It is also into casting metals to make finished or semi-finished products.

Uno Minda’s senior management said they are “extremely positive” on the 4W-alloy wheel industry, which is expected to grow 4 times over the next decade.

The stock opened at Rs 474 on the BSE on Tuesday, after closing at Rs 462.15 yesterday. It was trading around Rs 469 at 9.45 am.

Moneycontrol News