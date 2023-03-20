 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UltraTech Cement, Dalmia Bharat among top picks for Jefferies and CLSA; here’s why

Dipti Sharma
Mar 20, 2023 / 05:54 PM IST

Cement players are focusing on volumes instead of prices in the near term to fulfil year-end targets.

Foreign brokerages are betting on Indian cement manufacturers on falling energy costs and an expected jump in volumes in the election season ahead.

“India cement sector is likely to be a big beneficiary of declining global energy costs (petcoke/coal are down 35-60 percent YoY) with benefit starting in 4QFY23 and accelerating into FY24, if trends sustain,” Jefferies said in a note to clients. The brokerage firm likes companies that have the potential to outperform the industry on a volume basis.

The benefit of falling spot energy costs was none or marginal for most cement players till the December quarter due to high-cost fuel inventory position, and will start reflecting from the March quarter, and accelerate into FY24, it said.

Cement manufacturers have seen earnings cut in the past few quarters as price hikes lagged cost increases. Based on the pricing trend in the past few months, Jefferies sees cement players focusing on volumes instead of prices in the near term.