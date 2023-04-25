 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Two-wheeler sales pick up after 3 years of double-digit decline, says Jefferies

Moneycontrol News
Apr 25, 2023 / 02:13 PM IST

Two-wheeler wholesales grew 19 percent year on year in FY23 to 16 million vehicles after a YoY decline of 18 percent in FY20, 13 percent in FY21 and 10 percent in FY22.

The demand profile changed once more in favour of the premium-end in motorcycles and scooters. (Representational image; Photo by Guduru Ajay bhargav: Pexels)

Two-wheeler wholesales grew in double digits in the financial year 2022-23 after three consecutive years of double-digit decline, Jefferies has said in a recent report, wrapping up auto and auto-part markers’ performance in the year gone by.

Two-wheeler (2W) wholesales grew 19 percent year on year (YoY) in FY23 to 16 million vehicles after a YoY decline of 18 percent in FY20, 13 percent in FY21 and 10 percent in FY22.

The brokerage’s analyst expects the wholesale figures to keep growing in double digits till FY26, though at a slower pace — 18 percent in FY24 and FY25 and 10 percent in FY26.

