Trade Spotlight | Your strategy for Trident, Century Plyboards, Raymond today

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 12, 2023 / 07:08 AM IST

Century Plyboards rose nearly 4 percent to Rs 484 and formed bullish candle on the daily timeframe with above average volumes. The stock has decisively broken its previous four-day consolidation.

Trader

The market sustained an upward journey for seven days in a row, tracking the rally in global counterparts on April 11. Banking & financial services, auto, FMCG, metal, and oil & gas stocks supported the market.

The BSE Sensex climbed more than 300 points to 60,158, and the Nifty50 rose nearly 100 points to 17,722, while the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices gained half a percent and four-tenth of a percent respectively on positive breadth.

Stocks that outperformed broader markets included Trident which jumped over 7 percent to Rs 32 and formed a long bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts with strong volumes. The stock has been making higher highs higher lows for the third straight session.

