Trade Spotlight | Your strategy for Aegis Logistics, Triveni Turbine, APL Apollo Tubes today

The market reversed all its previous day's gains due to profit booking in later part of session and closed with half a percent losses on March 23. The weak global cues, and selling in banking & financial services and technology stocks dragged the Nifty50 below 17,100.

The index fell 75 points to 17,077, and formed Tweezer Top kind of pattern on the daily charts as the intraday high of both candlesticks (March 22-23) are almost similar, which is a bearish reversal pattern.

The BSE Sensex dropped 289 points to 57,925, while the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices declined 0.4 percent each.

Stocks that outperformed the broader markets included Aegis Logistics which rallied 6 percent to end at record closing high of Rs 394, forming strong bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts with healthy volumes. The stock has been making higher highs higher lows for second straight session, especially after formation of Bullish Harami kind of pattern on March 21.

Sunil Shankar Matkar