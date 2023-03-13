 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Trade Spotlight | Your strategy for Adani Green Energy, Swan Energy, JBM Auto today

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 13, 2023 / 07:11 AM IST

Adani Green Energy was locked in 5 percent upper circuit for eighth consecutive session after taking support at around Rs 439 on February 28. The stock closed at Rs 682.7, rising 55 percent in last eight sessions in a row, and the volume on last Friday was above average volumes.

Representative image

Bears took the full control of Dalal Street on March 10 and dragged the benchmark indices down by 1 percent for yet another session after worries in the US banking space. Here also banking and financial services turned out to be the major culprit behind correction in the market.

The BSE Sensex tanked nearly 700 points to 59,135, while the Nifty50 plunged around 180 points to 17,413 and saw the formation of a hammer kind of candlestick pattern on the daily charts. Generally, this is a bullish reversal pattern, hence we need to see the trend in the coming sessions.

The broader markets also joined bears but the correction was less compared to benchmarks. The breadth was in favour of bears as about two shares declined for every rising share on the NSE.

The Nifty Midcap 100 index was down 0.75 percent and Smallcap 100 index fell 0.9 percent.