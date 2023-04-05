 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade Spotlight | Your game plan for Rail Vikas Nigam, Oil India, Sonata Software today

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 05, 2023 / 07:02 AM IST

Sonata Software added nearly 3 percent gains to end at record closing high of Rs 859, on top of 11 percent rally in previous session, forming bullish candle on the daily timeframe with long upper shadow. The volumes remained robust for last both trading sessions.

The market managed to close with moderate gains after volatility and rangebound trade on April 3, continuing uptrend for the third consecutive session. The Nifty50 gained nearly 40 points to close at 17,398, while the BSE Sensex jumped 115 points to 59,106.

Auto, banking and financial services, and pharma stocks helped the market close higher, whereas the gains were capped by selling in select FMCG, technology, metal, and oil and gas stocks.

The broader markets also traded higher as the breadth remained in favour of bulls. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices gained 0.4 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.

Stocks that outperformed the broader markets included Rail Vikas Nigam which rallied 10 percent to Rs 75.35 and formed long bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts which resulted into expansion of Bollinger Band on both sides. It has seen a breakout of downward sloping resistance trendline adjoining highs of January 16 and February 1.