Trade Spotlight: What should you do with Welspun India, Britannia Industries, LTIMindtree on Friday?

It appeared to be a lacklustre session for the market on February 2 with benchmark indices trading within the previous day's range, though there was bullish candlestick pattern formation with upper and lower shadows. The correction in Adani group, oil & gas, metal & select financial services stocks put pressure on the market, but there was support from FMCG, IT and select banking stocks, and also from positive global cues.

The BSE Sensex gained more than 200 points to 59,932, while the Nifty50 has defended 17,500 mark for fifth consecutive session on Thursday and settled the session with 6 points loss at 17,610.

The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices gained 0.15 percent and 0.6 percent respectively despite weak market breadth.

Stocks that outperformed broader markets included Britannia Industries which rallied nearly 5 percent to end at record closing high of Rs 4,573 and formed bullish candle on the daily charts with long lower shadow indicating support-based buying in the stock, with strong volumes. It has given a strong breakout of downward sloping resistance trend line adjoining highs of December 19, 2022 and January 25, 2023, indicating positive mood among participants.

