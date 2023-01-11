 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Trade Spotlight | What should you do with Tata Motors, Samvardhana Motherson, Zydus Lifesciences on Wednesday?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 11, 2023 / 06:31 AM IST

Tata Motors was the biggest outperformer among Nifty50 stocks, climbing 6 percent to Rs 412.90, the highest closing level since December 19, 2022 and formed long bullish candle on the daily charts with significantly higher volumes and making higher high higher low formation for second straight session.

Captain Pipes: Captain Pipes to consider stock split, bonus issue on January 27. The stock will be in focus as the Board of Directors of the company will be meeting on January 27 to consider a proposal for sub-division of equity shares and issue of bonus shares to the shareholders of the company.

The market has largely been volatile and trading within the range of 17,750-18,300 on the Nifty50 for over a couple of weeks. On January 10, the benchmark indices wiped out more than half of previous day's gains and closed with 1 percent loss led largely by banking and financial services, technology and metal stocks.

The BSE Sensex fell more than 600 points to 60,115, while the Nifty50 shed 187 points to 17,914 and formed long bearish candle which, to some extent, resembles Bearish Engulfing kind of pattern formation on the daily charts, indicating bears ruling over Dalal Street.

The broader markets also traded in line with benchmarks with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices declining half a percent and six-tenth of a percent respectively on weak breadth.

Volatility increased sharply on Tuesday, giving discomfort for bulls. India VIX jumped 5.85 percent from 14.65 level, to 15.51 level.

Stocks that bucked the trend on Tuesday included Tata Motors, which was the biggest outperformer among Nifty50 stocks, climbing 6 percent to Rs 412.90, the highest closing level since December 19, 2022 and formed long bullish candle on the daily charts with significantly higher volumes and making higher high higher low formation for second straight session.

The stock had a strong gap-up opening and gave a healthy and decisive breakout of downward sloping resistance trendline adjoining December 1 and December 16, 2022, and also there was a breakout of long horizontal resistance trendline adjoining multiple touch points - May 11, June 22 and December 27, indicating the positive mood.