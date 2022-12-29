 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade Spotlight | What should you do with Saregama India, Macrotech Developers, Bank of Baroda on Thursday?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 29, 2022 / 06:32 AM IST

Macrotech Developers shares rallied 5 percent to Rs 1,084 and formed strong bullish candle on the daily charts with above average volumes. The stock has seen a breakout of downward sloping resistance trend line adjoining July 28 and December 12 this year.

The market has seen consolidation and rangebound trade on December 28 after a sharp rise in previous couple of sessions. Traders may be cautious ahead of expiry of monthly derivative contracts scheduled on Thursday.

The benchmark indices closed flat with a negative bias. The BSE Sensex fell 17 points to 60,910, while the Nifty50 declined 10 points to 18,122 and formed bullish candle on the daily charts as the closing was higher than opening levels.

The selling in select banks, technology, pharma and metal stocks pulled the benchmark indices into negative territory, while auto and oil & gas stocks supported the sentiment.

Stocks that performed better than benchmarks included Saregama India which jumped more than 7 percent to Rs 395 and formed robust bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts with strong volumes. The stock has seen a breakout long downward sloping resistance trend line adjoining January 3 and November 11 this year, as well as horizontal resistance trend line adjoining June 29 and December 27, 2022.

Bank of Baroda was also in focus, rising more than 2 percent to Rs 182 and formed decent bullish candle on the daily charts, making higher high higher low for second straight session. It has been in an uptrend since the formation of bullish engulfing candlestick pattern on the daily charts on December 26.