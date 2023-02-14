 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade Spotlight | What should you do with Oil India, PB Fintech, Info Edge today?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 14, 2023 / 06:56 AM IST

Info Edge tanked more than 9 percent to Rs 3,464, the lowest closing level since May 25, 2022, and formed robust bearish candle on the daily charts with long lower shadow indicating some buying at lower levels, with significantly high volumes. It fell below all short term and long term moving averages.

Equity benchmarks as well as broader markets reeled under selling pressure on February 13, as most sectors took part in the downfall. The caution among traders was also seen ahead of the CPI inflation that eventually came in higher at 6.52 percent in January, up from 5.72 percent a month back.

The BSE Sensex was down little more than 250 points to 60,432, while the Nifty50 declined over 85 points to 17,771 and formed bearish candle on the daily charts.

On the broader markets front, the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices fell 1.5 percent each, while the volatility index India VIX climbed by 7.33 percent to 13.68 level, from 12.75 level, giving the discomfort for bulls.

Stocks that were in action included Oil India which had a strong gap up opening and jumped nearly 8 percent to Rs 241, the highest closing level since June 30, 2022, forming long bullish candle on the daily charts with robust volumes. The stock traded above all short erm as well as long term moving averages, which is a positive sign.