Trade Spotlight | What should you do with Oberoi Realty, Jindal Steel & Power, Equitas Small Finance Bank on Thursday?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 01, 2022 / 07:05 AM IST

Jindal Steel & Power shares rallied 4 percent to Rs 535.75, the highest closing level since April 29 this year, and formed bullish Engulfing kind of pattern on the daily charts with strong volumes. The stock has seen a breakout of long downward sloping resistance trend line adjoining April 11 and November 23 this year.

Bulls have maintained their strong hold over Dalal Street, helping the benchmark indices make fresh record highs on November 30, tracking positive trend in global counterparts. Also consistent FIIs buying, and fall in US bond yields also supported the market.

The BSE Sensex closed above 63,000 mark for first time in its history, rising more than 400 points to 63,100, while the Nifty50 jumped 140 points to 18,758 and formed bullish candle on the daily charts with making higher high formation for sixth consecutive session.

The broader markets also participated in the run up on Wednesday, backed by positive breadth. The Nifty Midcap 100 index gained 1 percent and Smallcap 100 index rose six-tenth of a percent.

About 1,223 shares advanced against 766 declining shares on the NSE.

Stocks that fared better than broader markets included Oberoi Realty which rose 2 percent to Rs 924 and formed decent bullish candle on the daily charts with above average volumes. The stock has been making higher high higher low formation for fourth straight session, and seen a breakout of downward sloping resistance trend line adjoining September 15 and November 29 this year, which generally indicates positive mood.

