Trade Spotlight | What should you do with Jyothy Labs, Wockhardt, Jubilant Foodworks on Friday?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 23, 2022 / 07:17 AM IST

The market continued its southward journey for third straight session with the Nifty50 closing at six-week low on December 22 as Covid concerns and hawkish comments by RBI in its recent policy minutes dented the sentiment.

The BSE Sensex fell more than 240 points to 60,826, while the Nifty50 declined over 70 points to 18,127, the lowest closing levels since November 10 and formed bearish candle on the daily charts with lower high lower low formation.

The broader markets also followed similar path with the Nifty Midcap 100 index declining 0.9 percent and Smallcap 100 index falling 1.6 percent.

Most of sectors closed in red with auto, metal, PSU bank, and realty indices being the major losers.

Stocks that outperformed broader markets included Jubilant Foodworks which gained 2.4 percent. The stock settled at Rs 534 apiece, the highest closing since December 9, and formed long bullish candle on the daily charts with above average volumes, making higher high higher low formation for second consecutive session.

Shares of Jyothy Labs  gained 1.7 percent at Rs 203 apiece and formed bullish candle on the daily charts with long upper shadow, indicating profit booking at higher levels, with healthy volumes. In fact in the beginning of day, the stock had formed robust bullish engulfing kind of pattern, which engulfed all its previous negative candles, rising 9 percent, but as the day progressed the profit booking stepped in at higher levels and finally ended with just 1.7 percent gains.