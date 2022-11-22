 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade Spotlight | What should you do with Jindal Stainless, Escorts Kubota, Finolex Cables on Tuesday?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 22, 2022 / 06:43 AM IST

The market continued to reel under pressure with the Nifty50 falling decisively below the crucial 18,300 mark which had been holding smartly in the recent past, tracking nervousness in the global counterparts on November 21.

The BSE Sensex corrected more than 500 points to 61,145, and the Nifty50 fell nearly 150 points to 18,160, while the broader markets ended flat amid negative breadth. About five shares declined against three rising shares on the NSE.

The volatility index India VIX has risen by 2.83 percent to 14.80 levels, but still remained below 15 mark which can still be supportive for the market.

Stocks that bucked trend included Jindal Stainless which jumped more than 8 percent to Rs 180.65, the highest closing level since April 29 this year and formed long bullish candle on the daily charts with strong volumes. The stock has also seen breakout of long downward sloping resistance trend line adjoining February 8 and November 17 this year.

Escorts Kubota shares also rallied more than 8 percent to end at record closing high of Rs 2196 and formed robust bullish candle on the daily charts with healthy volumes. In fact, there was a breakout of more than a month long consolidation.

Finolex Cables was also in focus, rising nearly 7 percent to Rs 567.5, the biggest closing level since December 15, 2021 and formed healthy bullish candle on the daily charts with large volumes. Also there was a big breakout of nearly month long consolidation.