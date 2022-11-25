 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade Spotlight | What should you do with Gujarat State Petronet, Indoco Remedies, NLC India on Friday?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 25, 2022 / 06:53 AM IST

Indoco Remedies shares rallied more than 7 percent to Rs 415.35 and formed long bullish candle on the daily charts with strong volumes. Overall it has seen a good run up after breaking out long downward sloping resistance trend line adjoining August 12, 2021 and August 3, 2022.

It was a good show by the market on the final day of November series as the benchmark indices ended at record closing high, tracking positive global cues amid hopes of slowing down rate hike aggression by Federal Reserve and fall in oil prices, on November 24.

The cooling down volatility also supported bulls as fear index India VIX dropped by 4 percent to 13.48 levels.

The BSE Sensex rallied more than 760 points to 62,273, and the Nifty50 jumped over 200 points to 18,484, forming bullish candle on the daily charts.

But the same healthy trend was not seen in broader markets as the Nifty Midcap 100, Nifty Smallcap 100 and Midcap 50 indices gained half a percent each.

Stocks that were in action included Gujarat State Petronet which was the biggest gainer in the futures & options segment, climbing 9.5 percent to Rs 260.45, the highest closing level since May 26 this year and formed robust bullish candle on the daily charts with large volumes. It has seen a breakout of long downward sloping resistance trend line adjoining August 20, 2021, and November 22, 2022.

