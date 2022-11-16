 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Trade Spotlight | What should you do with Gujarat Gas, Muthoot Finance, Sobha on Wednesday?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 16, 2022 / 06:43 AM IST

Sobha rallied 3 percent to Rs 652 and formed healthy bullish candle on the daily charts for yet another session with above average volumes. The stock has been making higher high higher lows formation for third straight session.

The market had a great day after a day of consolidation, helped by rebound in the last hour of trade on November 15, as the BSE Sensex has seen a record close, tracking the uptrend in Asian counterparts and hope for easing inflation concerns.

The Nifty50 gained 74 points to close tad above 18,400 and formed bullish candle on the daily charts, while the BSE Sensex climbed nearly 250 points to 61,873.

But the mood in broader markets remained lacklustre with the Nifty Midcap 100 index closing flat and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index up 0.26 percent, while the volatility remained at comfortable levels, with the India VIX falling 1.84 percent to 14.64 levels.

Stocks that performed much better than broader markets included Gujarat Gas which was the biggest gainer in the futures & options segment, rising 6 percent to Rs 513.40 and formed strong bullish candle on the daily charts with healthy volumes.

Muthoot Finance shares gained 3 percent at Rs 1,120 and formed long bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts with above average volumes.

Sobha also rallied 3 percent to Rs 652 and formed healthy bullish candle on the daily charts for yet another session with above average volumes. The stock has been making higher high higher lows formation for third straight session.