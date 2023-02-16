 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade Spotlight: What should be your strategy for Borosil Renewables, Tejas Networks, Indiabulls Housing Finance today?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 16, 2023 / 06:53 AM IST

Indiabulls Housing Finance has made a good rebound after four-day correction, rising 5.7 percent to Rs 117, and formed Bullish Engulfing candlestick pattern on the daily charts with above average volumes, which is a positive sign. It has given a nice breakout of long downward sloping resistance trendline adjoining December 30, 2022 and January 20, 2023.

The late rally helped the market extend uptrend for yet another session on February 15, driven by buying in auto, technology, select banking & financial services, and metal stocks.

On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex rose more than 240 points to 61,275, while the Nifty50 climbed 86 points to close tad above psychological 18,000 mark, for first time since January 24, forming yet another bullish candle on the daily charts with making higher high higher low for second consecutive day.

The broader markets also gained some strength in late trade on positive breadth. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices climbed six-tenth of a percent and third of a percent respectively, while India VIX, the fear index fell by 4.4 percent to 12.86 level, making the trend more favourable for bulls.

Stocks that were in action included Borosil Renewables which gained more than 4 percent to Rs 463.4 on the NSE and formed Bullish Engulfing kind of pattern on the daily charts with above average volumes, after recent downtrend. The stock snapped two-day correction, but was still below short-to-long term moving averages.