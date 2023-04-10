Trade Spotlight | How to trade in M&M Fin Services, Godrej Properties & Astral today?

The market had a good start to the April series and continued its upward journey for five days in a row, with the Nifty50 scaling the 17,600 mark on Thursday. The surprise halt in interest rate hike cycle by the RBI, and the buying in auto, financial services, metal, pharma and oil and gas stocks supported the rally.

The BSE Sensex gained more than 140 points to settle at 59,833, and the Nifty50 jumped over 40 points to 17,599. The broader markets also followed suit and traded better than benchmark indices.

The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices climbed 0.6 percent and 0.8 percent respectively on strong breadth. More than two shares advanced for every falling share on the NSE.

Stocks that have seen better performance compared to broader markets included M&M Financial Services which jumped over 5 percent to Rs 252 and formed long bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts, with getting back above all key moving averages (21, 50, 100 and 200 EMA - exponential moving average).

Sunil Shankar Matkar