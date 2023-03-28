 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade Spotlight | How to trade in Glenmark Pharma, PNB Housing Finance, Triveni Engineering today

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 28, 2023 / 06:47 AM IST

PNB Housing Finance has formed long bearish candlestick pattern on the daily scale after breaking down bearish Flag and Pole pattern, generally indicating may be more weakness going ahead. Further it has decisively fallen below 200-day EMA (Rs 481) as well, though trading volume was slightly below average.

Trading

The market traded within a range throughout the session on Monday, though it rebounded after two days of correction and closed in green. Largely, the Nifty50 traded within Friday's range and finally formed a Doji kind of pattern on the daily scale as the closing was almost equal to opening levels, indicating bulls and bears are indecisive about their future market trend.

Last couple of sessions indicated that 16,900 is acting as a support for the market and 17,100-17,150 area is playing a role of hurdle on the higher side.

The index climbed 41 points to 16,986, while the BSE Sensex gained nearly 130 points at 57,654. However, the breadth was in control of bears, which resulted into a loss of half percent on the Nifty Midcap 100 and 1.6 percent decline on the Nifty Smallcap 100 index.

About four shares declined for every rising share on the NSE, while the key sectoral indices largely closed around flatline.