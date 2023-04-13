Trade Spotlight | How to trade in FACT, Divis Labs, Nippon Life India Asset Management today

We had the eighth positive day for the market on April 12 with the benchmark indices closing at the highest level in last seven-week, tracking uptrend in global counterparts and ahead of the CPI inflation print that came in at 5.66 percent for March in aftermarket hours of trade, falling from 6.44 percent in February.

The BSE Sensex advanced 235 points to 60,393, and the Nifty50 climbed 90 points to 17,812, while the broader markets also followed benchmarks suit with the Nifty Midcap 100 index rising 0.65 percent and Smallcap 100 index up half a percent on positive breadth.

About three shares advanced against two declining shares on the NSE.

Stocks that were in action on Wednesday included Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT) which was locked in 20 percent upper circuit at Rs 285 and formed robust bullish candlestick pattern on the daily scale with above average volumes. The stock traded above all key moving averages (21, 50, 100 and 200-day EMA - exponential moving average).

