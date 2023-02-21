 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade setup for Wednesday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 21, 2023 / 09:52 PM IST

Based on the OI percentage, 71 stocks including LTIMindtree, Deepak Nitrite, Ipca Laboratories, Apollo Tyres and Persistent Systems witnessed a long unwinding.

The market closed the volatile session on a negative note on February 21, continuing the downtrend for the third day in a row, weighed down by selling in most of the sectors barring FMCG.

The BSE Sensex fell 19 points to 60,673. The Nifty50 declined 18 points to 17,827 and formed a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily charts making lower highs and lower lows for the third consecutive session while taking support at the 17,800 level.

"A reasonable negative candle was formed on the daily chart with a minor lower shadow. We observe the formation of overlapping candles during present weakness and the sharp decline from the swing highs on February 16 is missing. This pattern indicates the possibility of an upside bounce which is expected to emerge from the lows," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.

He says the positive chart pattern like higher tops and bottoms is intact and the present weakness could be in line with the formation of the new higher bottom of the sequence. But still, there is no confirmation of any higher bottom reversal at the lows, he said.