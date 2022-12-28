 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade setup for Thursday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 28, 2022 / 10:23 PM IST

Based on the open interest future percentage, 81 stocks have seen long unwinding on Wednesday, including Amara Raja Batteries, Ipca Laboratories, City Union Bank, Navin Fluorine International, and Balrampur Chini Mills.

The market had a rangebound trade due to a lack of domestic and global cues on December 28, and finally closed lower for the first time in the last three consecutive sessions ahead of the expiry of December futures and options contracts on Thursday.

The BSE Sensex declined 17 points to 60,910, while the Nifty50 fell 10 points to 18,122 and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts as the closing was higher than the opening levels

"On the daily charts, the Nifty formed a bullish candle while maintaining a higher high, higher low. This points towards the rising positive undertone of the index," Vidnyan Sawant, AVP - Technical Research at GEPL Capital said.

The momentum indicator RSI is moving in sync with prices, which indicates the presence of positive momentum.

As per the overall price structure and inferences from indicators, the market expert expects the Nifty to move towards 18,200 followed by 18,350 levels. On the flip side, if the Nifty sustains below the 18,000 mark, then the bullish view will be negated, he said.

The broader markets had a mixed trend and the breadth was moderately in favour of bulls. The Nifty Midcap 100 index was up 0.13 percent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index fell 0.07 percent. About 1,153 shares advanced against 839 declining shares on the NSE.