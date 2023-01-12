 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade setup for Friday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 12, 2023 / 11:45 PM IST

Based on the OI percentage, a short build-up was seen in 79 stocks on Thursday, including Coforge, Divi's Laboratories, Reliance Industries, Tata Communications, and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail.

On the broader markets front, the Nifty Midcap 100 index was down a third of a percent, while the Smallcap 100 index closed flat.

The market recouped significant losses and closed off the day's low, continuing the downtrend for a third consecutive session on January 12, dented by selling in oil & gas, and select banks, and FMCG stocks.

The BSE Sensex declined 147 points to 59,958, while the Nifty50 fell 38 points to 17,858 and formed a bearish candle on the daily charts with a long lower shadow indicating support-based buying.

"A small negative candle was formed on the daily chart with a lower shadow. We observe two consecutive candles with lower shadows in the last couple of sessions. On Thursday, the market moved below the crucial lower support of 17,800 levels but was managed to pull back from the lows," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.

Shetti feels the upside recovery in the market from the lows could be a cheering factor for bulls to make a comeback. But Nifty needs to sustain the pullback rally to call this action as a bullish reversal pattern.

A sustainable move above 17,950-18,000 levels could be crucial to watch on the higher side, whereas further weakness below 17,800-17,750 is likely to open a possibility of a sharp downside breakout in the market, the expert said.

